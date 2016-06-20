UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
MOSCOW, June 20 Responsibility for the suspension of Russian athletes for doping rests above all with Russia's athletics federation, Interfax news agency on Monday cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.
"Unfortunately we have entered a difficult period, we need to live through it. The federation of track and field is above all itself to blame, of course, it was not managed as it should have been," Mutko said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.