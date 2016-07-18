UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
MOSCOW, July 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) report on doping among Russian athletes was based on the testimony of just one man and that the Olympic movement could be on the verge of split.
In a statement published by the Kremlin, Putin said that there was no place for doping in sport as it was a threat to the lives and health of the athletes and discredited fair play.
He said that Russian officials named in the WADA report will be temporarily suspended, but asked the WADA Commission for more detailed and "objective" information. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.