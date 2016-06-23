UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
MOSCOW, June 23 Russian athletes will file a class action suit against a ban imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations to the Court of Arbitration for Sport next week, TASS news agency cited Russian Athletics Federation General Secretary Mikhail Butov as saying on Thursday.
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.