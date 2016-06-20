UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
BARCELONA, Spain, June 20 A Somali athletics coach and a Moroccan physiotherapist were arrested on Monday in Sabadell, 20 km north of Barcelona, as part of a doping raid, Catalan police said.
They were held on suspicion of administering illegal substances to athletes, a police spokesman told Reuters.
Neither the police nor Spain's anti-doping agency would name the two people arrested.
The raid, less than two months before the start of the Rio Olympics, came after months of investigations following a tip off from the Spanish Agency of Health and Sport (AEPSAD).
Doctors from the sport's governing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) also carried out doping tests on 27 athletes training in Sabadell, the police said. (Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Ken Ferris)
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.