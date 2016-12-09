LONDON Dec 9 More than 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and paralympic sport were involved in or benefited from an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive doping tests, a WADA report said on Friday.

Canadian sports lawyer Richard McLaren, who compiled the report, told a news conference: "We are now able to confirm a cover up that dates back until at least 2011 and continued after the Sochi Olympic Games. It was a cover up that evolved from uncontrolled chaos to an institutionalised and disciplined medal-winning conspiracy." (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)