LONDON Nov 13 Former Leeds United and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has taken his first management job in England, with Burton Albion, the League Two (fourth tier) club said on Thursday.

He became only the third black and minority ethnic (BME) manager among the 92 Premier League and Football League clubs, along with Huddersfield Town's Chris Powell and Carlisle United's Keith Curle.

Born in Surinam, Hasselbaink played 23 times for the Netherlands and was in charge of Royal Antwerp for the 2013-14 season.

His appointment comes in a week when a new campaign was launched to get more non-whites involved in coaching.

A report by the Sports Person's Think Tank released on Monday said that of 552 jobs in English professional football, only 19 were held by BME coaches and that there was "institutional discrimination" in the leagues. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)