PRAGUE, Sept 29 Czech national coach Pavel Vrba dropped left-back David Limbersky for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Turkey and the Netherlands after one of the team's steadiest defenders crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol.

Limbersky was caught by police last month after smashing his Bentley into a brick wall in Prague and tried to flee the scene.

The Czechs have already qualified for the Euro 2016 finals along with Group A leaders Iceland with two games to go.

Vrba declined to say why he dropped Limbersky, a defender for domestic league champions Viktoria Plzen, although a punishment for the car crash had been earlier flagged by Czech FA chief Miroslav Pelta.

"If you write what the nomination is, the public will understand," Vrba said.

Limbersky is under investigation for the incident in which police said he threatened officers.

He later apologised for his behaviour.

The Czechs will also miss injured Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky but Bordeaux's Jaroslav Plasil and striker Tomas Necid will rejoin the squad after recovering from knocks.

The Czechs play Turkey at home on Oct 10 and the Netherlands away on Oct 13. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Kahn)