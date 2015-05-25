PARIS May 25 FIFA president Sepp Blatter misled the world of football by reneging on a commitment to step down in 2015, UEFA president Michel Platini said on Monday.

Platini backed him in the 2011 election on that basis but is angry that Blatter, 79, is seeking re-election on Friday for a further term.

"I am mostly disappointed for the European federations, whom I had asked to support Sepp in 2011, on the basis of a promise he had made," the former French international told the sports newspaper L'Equipe.

"It was more than a promise actually, it was a true commitment. He had asked us ... to support him for what would be his last term. And now he's back on again as if nothing had happened.

"Maybe I'm too naive, sensitive or idealistic but I have the unpleasant feeling that my commitment was based on a lie and that I indirectly have lied to the federations."

Platini reiterated that he would be supporting Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan, the only other candidate in Friday's election. (Reporting by Julien Pretot and Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)