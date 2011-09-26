(Fixes typo in final par)

PARIS, Sept 26 Double Olympic judo champion David Douillet has been named as France's new Sports Minister, the president's office said on Monday.

Douillet, who took gold in the heavyweight category in 1996 and 2000, takes over from Chantal Jouanno who resigned following her election to the French Senate.

He moves from his role as Secretary of State for French nationals abroad, which he took on in June when he entered the government for the first time having been elected to the National Assembly in 2009.

Douillet's biggest challenge will be overseeing preparations for France to host the Euro 2016 soccer championship.