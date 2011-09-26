(Fixes typo in final par)
PARIS, Sept 26 Double Olympic judo champion
David Douillet has been named as France's new Sports Minister,
the president's office said on Monday.
Douillet, who took gold in the heavyweight category in 1996
and 2000, takes over from Chantal Jouanno who resigned following
her election to the French Senate.
He moves from his role as Secretary of State for French
nationals abroad, which he took on in June when he entered the
government for the first time having been elected to the
National Assembly in 2009.
Douillet's biggest challenge will be overseeing preparations
for France to host the Euro 2016 soccer championship.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)