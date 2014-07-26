GLASGOW, July 26 - Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee and brother Jonny helped England secure gold in the first ever mixed relay triathlon at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Vicky Holland and Jodie Stimpson joined the Brownlees around Strathclyde Country Park and they showed their class as they finished in a time of one hour, 13 minutes, 24 seconds.

South Africa were 49 seconds behind to take silver, just ahead of Australia who claimed bronze one second adrift in third.

"It's fantastic," Alistair, who won gold in the men's triathlon on Thursday, told the BBC. "I knew I could run alright butI was determined to win it on the bike."

Holland was first to tackle the 250 metre swim, 6km bike ride and 1.6km run before handing over to younger Brownlee Jonny, silver medallist behind his brother in the individual event.

He gave England a comfortable 16 second lead over of the rest of the field.

Stimpson, who won the first gold of the Games in the women's triathlon earlier in the week, was pegged back by New Zealand's Nicky Samuels but Alistair romped home on the final leg to take victory for England and claim his second gold of the Games.

"It was a good race, it was always close, or at least it was until the last leg," Jonny said.

"Vicky gave us a good start, I just had to keep it safe, Jodie destroyed it and then Alistair finished it off." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Goodson)