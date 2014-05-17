ATHENS May 17 Greek gymnast Anna Pollatou, who won a bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, was killed in a car crash on Saturday, local media reported.

According to reports the 30-year-old, from the island of Kefalonia, died when her vehicle was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck on the road from Patra to Pyrgos in the Western Peloponnese.

"The Greek Gymnastics Federation expresses its condolences to the relatives of Anna Pollatou and feels deep sorrow for the untimely loss of a gymnast who was a role model," the national body said in a statement.

"She was a young woman who had much to offer, and not only to sport."

Pollatou won bronze in the rhythmic team event in Sydney, retiring the following year and taking up coaching. (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Josh Reich)