LONDON, Sept 27 Private equity firm IK Investment Partner's sale of German outdoor sport surface maker Sport Group is gathering pace, with final bids due in November, sources familiar with the matter said.

Three to four sponsors are interested in buying the company, which could sell for around 200 million to 250 million euros ($269.4 million to $336.8 million), including European buyout firms EQT, Nordic Capital and PAI Partners, the sources added.

Macquarie Group is running the sale process.

Leveraged finance bankers are working on putting together debt packages to support the potential leveraged buyout.

The debt to back the acquisition could total around 160 million euros, or approximately 4 times the group's roughly 40 million euros earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the people added.

IK Investment, formerly known as Industri Kapital, bought Sport Group in 2006 from funds advised by ECM. Sport Group installs artificial turf fields and tracks, including running tracks.

EQT, IK, Nordic Capital and PAI Partners declined to comment. ($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)