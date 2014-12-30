UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec. 30Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :
* Said on Monday it sold the Argentinian player Enzo Perez to Spain's Valencia CF for 25 million euros ($30 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1A7mNv3 Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8226 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources