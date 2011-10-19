SINGAPORE Oct 19 Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck
and Mercedes Formula One chief executive Nick Fry are among high
profile figures who will gather for a new global sports business
meeting in Singapore next year.
The Sports Business Summit, hosted by the International
Herald Tribune (IHT), will take place on Feb. 28-29 and also
feature Interpol secretary general Ronald Noble and ATP Tour
chief executive Brad Drewett.
