By Ossian Shine
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 11 As Newcastle United fans
smoulder with indignation at the re-naming of their St James'
Park stadium to the 'Sports Direct Arena', a brief scout around
the sporting world suggests they might instead count their
blessings.
For while the rebranding of the 119-year-old venue has
enraged many of the English premier league soccer club's
supporters, this fiscally motivated move would appear mild
compared to some steps taken by team owners, leagues and
athletes to boost their bank balances.
Thai boxers, for example, think little of changing their
names. Highly rated flyweight, the former Prasitsak Papoem, now
goes by the moniker of Kwanpichit 13 Rien Express, having named
himself after a Bangkok eatery.
A bantamweight by the name of Pichitchai Twins Gym also
earns his living in the ring, though presumably he is no close
relation to super bantamweight Petch Twins Gym, featherweight
fighter Kompetch Twins Gym, nor even a distant cousin to Komrith
Eveready-Gym. Samson 3-k battery, meanwhile, was a powerful
super flyweight who retired with a 43-0 record.
Since the early days of British soccer club shirt
sponsorship in the 1970s and '80s, and British show-jumping
horses named after double-glazing firms, there has been an
inevitable influx of commercialisation in sport, and of the
re-branding of sporting properties.
But, as one sports branding expert told Reuters, it is key
to get the fit between sponsor and property right.
"Successful naming rights deals are rare things," said
Singapore-based James Scholefield.
"There's no doubt that newly built stadia do offer brands
great opportunities to 'own' real estate from a branding point
of view, but more importantly to imbed themselves in the
everyday argot of fans and, indeed, the media.
"I would argue, however, that by rebadging an existing
stadium, at best brands are unlikely to get the all-important
emotional buy-in of fans and at worst, they could end up
alienating the very people they are seeking to influence."
RISK-REWARD RATIO
"What would-be sponsors really need to ask themselves is
whether the additional spend for naming rights on top of having
your logo on the team shirt -- and the hundreds of thousands
worn by adoring fans -- is really money well spent," he added.
Newcastle are only naming their ground after owner Mike
Ashley's company Sports Direct until they find a sponsor to take
over the full naming rights on a permanent basis.
The path to selecting a sponsor can be a perilous one and
Newcastle would do well to consider it carefully, taking into
account image as well as the size of cheque offered.
Sponsors too must consider their position carefully.
"Any sponsor giving serious thought to the opportunity at
Newcastle will be thinking long and hard about the risk-reward
ratio," Scholefield said.
"On the plus side, Newcastle are a globally recognised
'brand' in footballing terms, with a large and passionate
supporter base and an iconic stadium.
"But against that, the current regime is viewed by many as a
stain on the club's proud history. Any brand CEO who shakes
hands with Ashley on a naming rights deal may be advised to
remember that the fans at St James Park see things in black and
white."
In the 1990s, college football players in the United States
competed for the Poulan Weed-eater Independence Bowl. Vying for
top spot among some of the wackier named year-enders in that
sport have been the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl, the Chick-fil-A Bowl
and the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.
Top spot, in prosaic terms at least, should probably go to
the Salad Bowl, hosted by Phoenix from 1948 to '52.
But even college football's food-based nomenclature must
take a back seat to motorsport in the United States.
Consider NASCAR -- drivers at the Michigan International
Speedway will next year once more race for the 'Heluva Good!
Sour Cream Dips 400'.
That race could be forgiven for suffering an identity
crisis, having undergone a number of name changes, from the
initial, sober 'Motor State 500' in 1969, to the superheroic
2005 'Batman Begins 400' and the more-than-a-mouthful '3M
Performance 400 Presented by Post-it Picture Paper' a year later
in 2006.
With minor league baseball boasting 'Whataburger Field' in
Texas, Rhode Island sporting a 'Dunkin' Donuts Center', and
League of Ireland soccer side Drogheda United playing their home
matches at 'Hunky Dorys Park', suddenly Newcastle's 'Sports
Direct Arena' seems a sober, and fitting, choice.
