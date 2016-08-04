Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

The Rio Games start on Friday with a spectacular opening ceremony and our team of reporters will bring you all the latest news from the global sporting showpiece. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/)

SOCCER

We will bring you the latest team and transfer news from across the European leagues ahead of the new season and keep you up to date with all the major developments from the pre-season games. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

England v Pakistan, third test, Birmingham (to 7)

Pakistan reply to England's 297

Pakistan will begin their reply after bowling England out for 297 on a fluctuating first day in Birmingham. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect throughout, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v Australia, second test, Galle (to 8)

Sri Lanka bat in Galle, Holland makes Australia debut

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the second test of their three-match series at Galle. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect throughout, 350 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby final

Wellington Hurricanes v Lions

Hurricanes look to put full stop on history with first title

WELLINGTON - The hometown Hurricanes were hammered by more than 40 points in their opening game of Super Rugby yet have advanced to their second successive final where they face a Lions side who have been willing to play high tempo, open rugby and proved more than capable of matching the best in the competition. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 600 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut (to 7)

Watson set for title defence at a cherished PGA Tour venue

Twice Masters champion Bubba Watson, a nine-times winner on the PGA Tour, returns to one of his most treasured venues to launch his title defence in the opening round at the TPC River Highlands, where he also triumphed in 2010. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 350 words)

