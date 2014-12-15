ROME Dec 15 Rome will bid to host the 2024 summer Olympic Games, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

"All too often Italy seems resigned," Renzi said at an event in the Italian capital to launch the bid. "You can lose but what isn't acceptable is not to try to win," he said.

The Italian capital's competitors to host the event could include Berlin/Hamburg, Paris, Budapest, Kiev, Doha, Istanbul, and cities in the United States and Africa.

Italy came close to winning a bid to host the 2004 Games before losing out to Athens. Former prime minister Mario Monti cancelled a bid for the 2020 Games for financial reasons. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by James Mackenzie)