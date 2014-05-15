BELGRADE May 15 The heaviest floods in Serbia for 120 years have forced the country to declare a state of emergency and scrap all sporting events until further notice, the Balkan country's sports minister Vanja Udovicic said on Thursday.

Five casualties, one a firefighter on a rescue mission, drowned as torrential rain forced hundreds of people out of their homes, cutting off entire towns and leaving some 100,000 households without electricity.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports recommends that all sports organisations suspend their events until the state of emergency is lifted," Udovicic, a former trophy-laden international water polo player, said in a statement to Belgrade media.

"This is the greatest flooding disaster ever," Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said. "Not only in the past 100 years; this has never happened in Serbia's history."

High-profile events which have been cancelled include the last two rounds of the soccer first division and top-flight basketball games.

The penultimate round of the 16-team soccer league was first postponed from Thursday to Saturday, but waterlogged pitches and impassable roads forced another delay even before Udovicic's statement.

Torrential rain has also triggered heavy floods in neighbouring Bosnia, whose national soccer team are due to start preparations on Saturday for next month's World Cup in Brazil.

