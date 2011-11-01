KIGALI Nov 1 Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic was named on Tuesday as the new coach of Rwanda, just a week before they begin their 2014 World Cup qualifying bid.

A statement from the Rwanda federation did not make clear the terms of his contract but he will be in charge for the two-legged World Cup qualifying tie against Eritrea this month.

Rwanda play away in the first leg on Nov. 7 and host the return game four days later.

If they advance, they will go into the group phase, starting next June with Algeria, Benin and Mali in Group H.

Rwanda will also have a two-legged tie early next year against Nigeria in the 2013 African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Sredojevic was fired last month by Sudan club Al Hilal after they lost at home in the first leg of the African Champions League semi-finals. He has also worked at clubs in Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; editing by Pritha Sarkar)