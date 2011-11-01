Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
KIGALI Nov 1 Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic was named on Tuesday as the new coach of Rwanda, just a week before they begin their 2014 World Cup qualifying bid.
A statement from the Rwanda federation did not make clear the terms of his contract but he will be in charge for the two-legged World Cup qualifying tie against Eritrea this month.
Rwanda play away in the first leg on Nov. 7 and host the return game four days later.
If they advance, they will go into the group phase, starting next June with Algeria, Benin and Mali in Group H.
Rwanda will also have a two-legged tie early next year against Nigeria in the 2013 African Nations Cup qualifiers.
Sredojevic was fired last month by Sudan club Al Hilal after they lost at home in the first leg of the African Champions League semi-finals. He has also worked at clubs in Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1