NICOSIA May 11 Cypriot league leaders APOEL have parted company with their German coach Thorsten Fink, the club said on Monday after a 1-0 defeat by second-placed Apollon Limassol.

The 47-year-old Fink, a former Bayern Munich player, was appointed by APOEL in January 2015 on an 18-month contract.

An APOEL statement said the decision to terminate Fink's contract by mutual agreement was "difficult but necessary" for the interests of the club.

APOEL, the only Cypriot team to have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which they achieved in 2012, lead the first division with 58 points, two ahead of Apollon. (Writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Ken Ferris)