ROTTERDAM, Sept 26 Ryan Babel scored a goal and set up two to inspire Ajax Amsterdam to a comfortable 3-0 win at Utrecht in the second round of the Dutch Cup on Wednesday.

Ajax, who have lost their last four league matches against Utrecht, enjoyed a two-goal lead after 15 minutes when Babel first set up Tobias Sana to open the scoring and then doubled the lead minutes later.

Early in the second half, Christian Eriksen settled the match with a tightly angled fierce finish before the match was suspended for 15 minutes by referee Bas Nijhuis when the home crowd threw objects on to the pitch.

Lex Immers struck from close range in extra time to earn Feyenoord a 3-2 win at NEC Nijmegen, who had gone ahead after 31 seconds through an own goal by Terence Kongolo.

Youth international Kongolo equalised on the stroke of halftime when he deflected a long range effort from Darryl Janmaan, while a header by Sekou Cisse gave Feyenoord the lead before Leroy George equalised.

Luc Castaignos punished a blunder from keeper Jacob van der Belt in injury time to help Steve McClaren's Enschede past the amateurs of RVVVH Ridderkerk.

Vitesse Arnhem and Heerenveen had comfortable away wins against the amateurs of Gemert and Kozakken Boys Werkendam repectively to reach the third round but top flight Willem II Tilburg suffered a stunning 2-0 home defeat against second division FC Dordrecht.

Holders PSV Eindhoven will be in action on Thursday away to the amateurs of Achilles 29 Groesbeek. (Editing by John Mehaffey)