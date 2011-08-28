ATHENS, Aug 28 - The Greek Super League began in chaos at
the weekend with three matches postponed because only 13 of the
16 teams were confirmed to play in the top flight in the wake of
a match-fixing scandal.
The Olympiakos-Kavala, AEK Athens-Olympiakos Volos and
Panetolikos-Asteras Tripolis matches were postponed pending a
final decision from football authorities and courts on who will
be allowed to compete in this season's championship.
The Professional Sports Committee (EEA) ruled on Tuesday
that Olympiakos Volos and Kavala be demoted to division four
because they have failed to break ties with owners who have been
implicated in match fixing.
However, the same panel has not yet approved the licences of
Doxa Dramas and Levadiakos, who are due to take the places of
the two demoted teams.
Olympiakos Volos and Kavala on Friday secured an injunction
against their replacement, which means that the commission
cannot approve the Doxa and Levadiakos applications for the time
being.
The EEA has stated that it will complete the examination of
the applications of the two second division clubs by Sept 1.
To confuse matters further, Iraklis, who had secured enough
points to stay up last season but were later relegated after
submitting a forged document, won an appeal with the Hellenic
Football Federation (EPO) on Friday to take part in the Super
League.
That meant that Asteras Tripolis, who were relegated at the
end of the regular season but were allowed to stay up when
Iraklis were demoted, would go down after all.
More than 80 people have been charged with match-fixing while
Kavala owner Makis Psomiadis and Volos president Achilleas Beos
are banned for life from all soccer activities.
On the pitch, Panathinaikos started their campaign with a
2-0 away win at Kerkyra on Sunday thanks to a 62nd-minute
penalty from Sebastian Leto and an added time strike from
Sotiris Ninis.
PAOK Salonika were also opening round winners, Vierinha's
sixth-minute strike proving enough to seal all three points in a
1-0 home win over Skoda Xanthi. Elsewhere, Panionios were held
to a 2-2 home draw against Ergotelis.
(Editing by Brian Homewood; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories