ATHENS, Aug 28 - The Greek Super League began in chaos at the weekend with three matches postponed because only 13 of the 16 teams were confirmed to play in the top flight in the wake of a match-fixing scandal.

The Olympiakos-Kavala, AEK Athens-Olympiakos Volos and Panetolikos-Asteras Tripolis matches were postponed pending a final decision from football authorities and courts on who will be allowed to compete in this season's championship.

The Professional Sports Committee (EEA) ruled on Tuesday that Olympiakos Volos and Kavala be demoted to division four because they have failed to break ties with owners who have been implicated in match fixing.

However, the same panel has not yet approved the licences of Doxa Dramas and Levadiakos, who are due to take the places of the two demoted teams.

Olympiakos Volos and Kavala on Friday secured an injunction against their replacement, which means that the commission cannot approve the Doxa and Levadiakos applications for the time being.

The EEA has stated that it will complete the examination of the applications of the two second division clubs by Sept 1.

To confuse matters further, Iraklis, who had secured enough points to stay up last season but were later relegated after submitting a forged document, won an appeal with the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) on Friday to take part in the Super League.

That meant that Asteras Tripolis, who were relegated at the end of the regular season but were allowed to stay up when Iraklis were demoted, would go down after all. More than 80 people have been charged with match-fixing while Kavala owner Makis Psomiadis and Volos president Achilleas Beos are banned for life from all soccer activities.

On the pitch, Panathinaikos started their campaign with a 2-0 away win at Kerkyra on Sunday thanks to a 62nd-minute penalty from Sebastian Leto and an added time strike from Sotiris Ninis.

PAOK Salonika were also opening round winners, Vierinha's sixth-minute strike proving enough to seal all three points in a 1-0 home win over Skoda Xanthi. Elsewhere, Panionios were held to a 2-2 home draw against Ergotelis. (Editing by Brian Homewood; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

