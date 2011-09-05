ATHENS, Sept 5 A 21-year-old man has died from stab wounds following clashes between rival Greek soccer supporters in Crete, police said on Monday.

Yiannis Roussakis was stabbed in the early hours of Monday in the town of Heraklion during fighting between gangs linked to local clubs OFI Crete of the Super League and Irodotos, from the fourth tier, police said.

Police made six arrests after 30 men clashed near the Pankritio Stadium using crowbars, knives, stones and other weapons.

The news comes as a further blow to authorities' efforts to stamp out violence in Greek football, coming a week after two men were seriously injured in fierce clashes between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos fans in Athens.

The Super League issued a statement saying it "strongly condemns all manifestations of violence on the pretext of football and would like to offer heartfelt condolences to the victim's family".

