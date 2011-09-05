By Graham Wood
| ATHENS, Sept 5
ATHENS, Sept 5 A 21-year-old man has died from
stab wounds following clashes between rival Greek soccer
supporters in Crete, police said on Monday.
Yiannis Roussakis was stabbed in the early hours of Monday
in the town of Heraklion during fighting between gangs linked to
local clubs OFI Crete of the Super League and Irodotos, from the
fourth tier, police said.
Police made six arrests after 30 men clashed near the
Pankritio Stadium using crowbars, knives, stones and other
weapons.
The news comes as a further blow to authorities' efforts to
stamp out violence in Greek football, coming a week after two
men were seriously injured in fierce clashes between Olympiakos
and Panathinaikos fans in Athens.
The Super League issued a statement saying it "strongly
condemns all manifestations of violence on the pretext of
football and would like to offer heartfelt condolences to the
victim's family".
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories