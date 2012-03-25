ATHENS, March 25 Olympiakos Pireaus edged closer to their 39th Greek league title on Sunday after overwhelming Asteras Tripolis 7-2 with a powerful second half display at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

Ernesto Valverde's team found themselves 2-0 behind after 16 minutes as early strikes from Spanish defender Ximo Navarro and Brazilian forward Rogerio stunned the hosts.

But Olympiakos' Belgian striker Kevin Mirallas inspired a spectacular comeback, scoring four times to take his tally for the season to 18 goals as Tripolis were taken apart.

Rafik Djebbour and Pablo Orbaiz were also on target for the Reds in a win that maintained Olympiakos' four-point advantage at the top of the table ahead of Panathinaikos who were 1-0 winners at OFI Crete on Saturday courtesy of a solitary goal from Brazilian forward Cleyton.

PAOK Salonica returned to winning form after two games without a victory with a 4-0 hammering of lowly Kerkyra, a result which kept them in fourth spot, one point ahead of AEK Athens who ran out 1-0 winners against Panaitolkos thanks to a goal from Nikos Liberopoulos.

This season's surprise package Atromitos continued their bid for a European place with a 1-0 win over Skoda Xanthi on Saturday thanks to striker Kostas Mitroglou's 15th goal of the season which saw them hold onto third spot.

Giorgos Donis' team have collected 47 points fom 26 matches, although they remain 10 points behind second-placed Panathnaikos.

(Editing by Martyn herman; martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 3321 Reuters Messaging:; martyn.herman.reuters.com@reuters.net.; Please double click on the news links below:; for all sports stories)