ISTANBUL May 20 Eighteen-times Turkish
champions Fenerbahce re-elected chairman Aziz Yildirim, jailed
in connection with a match-fixing scandal, to the top post on
Sunday.
Yildirim received all but two of the 5,271 votes cast, a
record, during the Istanbul sport club's general assembly, the
club said in a statement.
The Fenerbahce boss is in prison awaiting a verdict in his
trial, which includes dozens of other defendants, on
match-fixing charges.
"I believe that I will be able to thank you in person for
the infinite faith you have shown me and the rest of the
management," Yildirim said in an acceptance note posted to the
Fenerbahce website.
Yildirim, who was first elected to the three-year post in
1998, has said the trial is politically motivated on the part of
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
Fenerbahce were runner-up this year after main rivals
Galatasaray clinched the title last week.
The scandal has tarnished Turkey's multi-billion-dollar
soccer league, and European football's ruling body UEFA barred
Fenerbahce from the Champions League this year because of its
alleged involvement.
Turkey has Europe's sixth-biggest football economy, the
Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said. The TFF last month
officially bid to host the 2020 European Championships.
