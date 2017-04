BRUSSELS, April 30 Belgian soccer player Gregory Mertens died on Thursday, three days after collapsing during a match, a spokesman for his club Sporting Lokeren said.

The 24-year-old defender, who had played for Belgium at under-21 international level, had been in a coma since going into cardiac arrest early in a reserve team game on Monday.

Club spokesman Herman Van De Putte told Reuters that his condition continued to worsen and the player's family had agreed with doctors to switch off the life support system. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Barbara Lewis)