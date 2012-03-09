By Naomi O'Leary
Many English Premier League clubs lost money last year on
top of mounting debts, and two British clubs were forced into
administration last month -- Scottish champions Rangers and
English championship (second division) team Portsmouth.
Yet wages paid by Premier League clubs grew faster than
their revenue for the last two years, and now make up an
all-time high of 68 percent of club earnings, according to
business services group Deloitte.
Britons are facing years of austerity and rising
unemployment, fuelling a popular backlash over the levels of pay
for senior bankers. Now footballers are stretching the loyalty
of supporters.
"For people like me working in the public sector under a pay
freeze, it's a kick in the teeth," Arsenal fan Paul Coleman, 24,
told Reuters, speaking minutes after his club won a thrilling
victory over north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.
The average pay earned by Premier League players is 25,000
pounds ($39,500) a week, the rough equivalent of what an average
British worker earns in a year.
"When transfer time comes round and you hear about players
wanting to leave because they're not being paid enough, but
they're on 100 grand (thousand) a week," fellow fan Chris Walsh
said.
"You could buy a house each week. It just makes you sick."
Both hold Arsenal season tickets which went up in price by
6.5 percent last year.
PAYING FOR RESULTS
Soccer administrators -- like their counterparts in the City
of London financial district -- stress that clubs have to
compete with big European rivals in the wage stakes.
"No football club is out there paying unnecessarily high
wages. They pay the least amount they can to get the best
possible players," said English Premier League spokesman Dan
Johnson.
Restraint is not helped by evidence that sporting success
comes at a price. According to Deloitte figures, there is a
strong link between how much a club spends on wages and how high
it ranks in the Premier League.
New Financial Fair Play from European soccer's ruling body
UEFA aim to break that connection.
The rules, coming into full force in 2013, oblige clubs to
stop posting repeated losses and settle their debts on time "to
protect the long-term viability of European club football."
Wealthy foreign owners have pumped hundreds of millions into
some clubs, allowing them to buy players at uncapped cost and
bidding up wages.
Players across Europe have also cashed in after the 1995
Bosman ruling which allowed them to move clubs for free when
their contracts expire. Teams responded by offering top players
longer and more lucrative contracts to ensure that they retained
their prize assets.
But the industry is under increasing pressure to change.
Everton manager David Moyes this week called for everyone in
the Premier League to take a 20 percent pay cut, to make the
game more affordable for fans.
Top players for stricken Scottish champions Rangers have
been asked to take pay cuts to avoid enforced redundancies.
Deborah Hargreaves, the chair of the High Pay Commission
inquiry into top private sector pay and wage inequality in
Britain, told Reuters footballer pay is the next target of her
think-tank, the High Pay Centre.
"We do want to look at football because we want to look to
public attitudes to pay," she said. "People don't seem to have
such visceral objections to it as to top bosses."
Arsenal season ticket holder Chris Walsh, 23, said clubs
risked alienating supporters unless they got footballer pay
under control.
"The player wages have gradually taken the passion out of
the game, because instead of playing for the shirt, they're
playing for the pound."
($1=0.6323 British pounds)
