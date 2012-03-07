LONDON, March 7 Crisis-hit English
championship club Portsmouth should be able to complete the
season after the Football League agreed on Wednesday to release
up to 800,000 pounds ($1.3 million) in funds.
Portsmouth are bottom of the second tier in English soccer
after going into administration and losing 10 points last month.
Administrator Trevor Birch had warned last week that they may
fold before the end of the season but has now found the club
some breathing space after the League agreed to resume a series
of monthly payments.
"For clubs in the Championship, they amount to around
200,000 pounds a month," Birch said in a statement.
"The League has confirmed that we will receive the four
outstanding payments for the current season as and when they
fall due, subject to any outstanding balances owed to other
clubs.
"This money will go a long way towards plugging the club's
financial gap and allowing us to complete the season."
Birch, from accounting firm PKF, said the club might have to
loan other players after allowing captain Liam Lawrence to join
championship rivals Cardiff City.
He stressed that the agreement did not guarantee the
survival of a club that was in the Premier League two years ago
and that finding a buyer remained a priority.
Portsmouth ran into financial problems in November when
owner Vladimir Antonov was arrested on fraud charges relating to
a Lithuanian bank.
The club's struggles mirror those of Scottish champions
Rangers who are also in administration and facing a battle for
survival.
($1 = 0.6367 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by John Mehaffey)