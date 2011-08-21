DUBLIN Aug 21 Ireland's Gaelic Athletic
Association (GAA) will introduce Hawk-Eye technology on a
two-year trial basis, the organisation's central council has
decided.
The technology would be used to help officials rule on
contentious scores in championship hurling and Gaelic football
games at the Croke Park stadium in Dublin, starting in 2012, the
governing body of the sports said on its website (www.gaa.ie).
Both games feature rugby-style goals and points can be
scored by shooting the ball over the crossbar and between the
posts. The ball often flies above the seven-metre height of the
goalposts, making it difficult for officials to decide whether
or not a shot went wide.
Soccer's world governing body FIFA is carrying out private
tests of the technology and is expected to approve its use in
the sport next year.
The GAA said the technology, already widely used in sports
broadcasting and successfully implemented in tennis, would be
tested for two years before a review was carried out.
