June 26 Sportech Plc :
* Is still awaiting outcome of appeal case relating to vat
repayment claim on "spot ball" game held at Upper Tribunal's Tax
and Chancery Chamber ("UT") at end of April 2014
* Previously announced that claim including simple interest
was for 95 mln stg
* If HRMC's appeal to UT is successful, these monies
together with any related interest would need to be repaid by
Sportech to HMRC
* Sportech will update shareholders with further information
as it becomes available
* With passing of time, total value of claim is now
anticipated to be closer to 96 mln stg
