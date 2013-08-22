Aug 22 Sportech PLC : * H1 revenue broadly stable at £57.0M (2012: £57.7M) * EBITDA* reduced to £11.8M (2012: £12.6M) * Adjusted profit before tax** of £5.9M (2012: £7.4M) * The challenges faced by our e-Gaming business are impacting the Group's overall results, however, trading in our core activities remains in line with management expectations * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here