* H1 adj pretax profit 7.4 mln stg vs 5.8 mln last year

* Says H2 trading in line, confident of future

Aug 25 British gambling firm Sportech posted a 28 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit as sales doubled led by a strong performance of the horseracing business it bought last year, and said it was confident of its prospects.

The company, which acquired Scientific Games Racing in October last year and renamed it as Sportech Racing, said trading for the second half of the year continued to be in line with its expectations.

Pretax profit before items for the half year ended June 30 came in at 7.4 million pounds ($12.1 million), compared with 5.8 million pounds last year.

Overall sales increased to 57.4 million pounds. Sportech Racing contributed 32.1 million pounds.

"We are making solid progress with the development of our Football Pools business. Sportech Racing is performing well and the migration of the e-Gaming wallet to a single Playtech platform is on course," Sportech said in a statement.

The company's shares closed at 39.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 75 million pounds.

