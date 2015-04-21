UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Sportech Plc
* Sportech plc subsidiary awarded New Jersey licence
* Announce that the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has awarded its subsidiary, Sportech Racing, LLC a Casino Service Industry Enterprise Licence Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.