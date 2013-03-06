Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON, March 6 Sportech PLC : * Year EBITDA increased by 1% to £26.4M (2011: £26.1M, consensus forecast 26 million) * Says started 2013 trading in line with management's expectations. * Company operates pools and tote betting.
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.