Jan 21 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Agreed with SS Lazio to lend player Mauricio Nascimento with buying obligation of 2.65 million euros ($3.1 million)

* Player Mauricio Nascimento acquisition to occur at the end of the season

* To obtain 20 percent of future added value if Lazio sells player Mauricio Nascimento to other club

Source text: bit.ly/1xWlYkP

($1 = 0.8600 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)