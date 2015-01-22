Jan 22 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Agrees with Anzhi Makhachkala the loan of Brazilian player Ewerton Jose Almeida Santos, for 300,000 euros ($344,100), till the end of season

* Says it has buying option by the end of season for 1.5 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1E5TL3k Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8718 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)