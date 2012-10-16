UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 16 British bookmaker William Hill and partner GVC Holdings have agreed the terms of a 530 million pound takeover of online gaming company Sportingbet, Sportingbet said on Tuesday.
The cash and shares deal would value Sportingbet shares at 61.1p each.
The takeover panel has agreed to extend the deadline for a formal offer to be made until November 13.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources