* To buy Danbook Ltd, Scandic Bookmakers Ltd

* Sees deal closing in early 2012

* Shares up 1.4 pct

Oct 12 British online gaming group Sportingbet Plc said it would buy two Danish sports betting firms for up to 8.5 million pounds ($13.3 million) as it seeks to tap the less risky, regulated markets.

The company's move to buy Danbook Ltd and Scandic Bookmakers Ltd comes two days after Britain's biggest betting firm Ladbrokes Plc called off takeover talks with Sportingbet on regulatory worries over the latter's Turkish business.

Sportingbet, which has customers across Europe, Australia, Canada, South America and South Africa, expects the latest deals to close in early 2012.

"These acquisitions emphasise Sportingbet's commitment to generating revenue from regulated markets," Chief Executive Andrew McIver said in a statement on Wednesday.

Denmark has passed legislation that taxes online gambling at a lower rate than physical establishments, which comes into force on Jan. 1 2012.

Several online gambling companies have been seeking to break national monopolies in a number of EU countries -- a lucrative market with revenues of 80 billion euros in 2010.

Sportingbet had bought Australia's Centrebet International Ltd for A$183 million earlier this year.

The British gaming firm's shares, which have lost nearly half their value over the past year, were up 2 percent at 37.75 pence at 0709 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)