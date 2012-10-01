UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 Online gaming company Sportingbet Plc received an indicative offer from Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill Plc and GVC Holdings Plc for about 350 million pounds ($565 million) but said it "significantly undervalued the business".
The offer of 52.5 pence per Sportingbet share comprises 45 pence in cash from William Hill and 7.5 pence in shares in GVC, and represented a 2 percent premium to Sportingbet stock's closing price on Friday.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources