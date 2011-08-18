* Could attract up to $700 mln via IPO in 2012 - sources

* IPO organisers yet to be picked

MOSCOW, Aug 18 Russia's largest sports equipment and clothes retailer Sportmaster is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in London next year, two financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Sportmaster could attract up to $600-700 million in the IPO based on its own valuation of $2.5-3.0 billion, the sources said, adding the retailer has not yet picked organisers for the issue.

Renaissance Capital forecasts Sportmaster's revenue for the 2010 financial year ending August 31 at $1.3 billion and earnings before taxes, interest payments, depreciation and amortisation at $306 million.

Sportmaster's business manager Sergei Agibalov declined to comment on both the IPO possibility or the financial performance.

Sportmaster's plans are being formed at a time of turbulent financial markets not conducive to IPOs, as investors rush to exit risky assets including Russian equities.

Earlier on Thursday, market turmoil prompted fellow Russian retailer Centrobuv to rule out an IPO this year.

Factbox on Russian IPOs in 2011:

(Reporting by Maria Plis; Writing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya, editing by Andrey Ostroukh)