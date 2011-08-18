* Could attract up to $700 mln via IPO in 2012 - sources
* IPO organisers yet to be picked
MOSCOW, Aug 18 Russia's largest sports equipment
and clothes retailer Sportmaster is considering an initial
public offering (IPO) in London next year, two financial market
sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Sportmaster could attract up to $600-700 million in the IPO
based on its own valuation of $2.5-3.0 billion, the sources
said, adding the retailer has not yet picked organisers for the
issue.
Renaissance Capital forecasts Sportmaster's revenue for the
2010 financial year ending August 31 at $1.3 billion and
earnings before taxes, interest payments, depreciation and
amortisation at $306 million.
Sportmaster's business manager Sergei Agibalov declined to
comment on both the IPO possibility or the financial
performance.
Sportmaster's plans are being formed at a time of turbulent
financial markets not conducive to IPOs, as investors rush to
exit risky assets including Russian equities.
Earlier on Thursday, market turmoil prompted fellow Russian
retailer Centrobuv to rule out an IPO this year.
