STOCKHOLM May 21 Private equity group Nordic Capital said on Monday it has bought Sport-Master, Denmark's largest sporting goods chain, continuing a string of recent deals in the region's buoyant buyout market.

Nordic Capital said in a statement that Sport-Master, which has 100 shops in Denmark and 1,000 employees, had benefited from growing consumer demand for sportswear and equipment and had seen continued growth despite tough economic conditions.

No details were provided on the value of the deal.

The Nordic region's private equity sector has held up well relative to other parts of Europe and there have already been a number of deals this year.

Triton last week sold Bravida, a supplier of technical installations and services for buildings and plants, to investment group Bain Capital in a deal estimated to be worth around $1 billion, according to sources.

That followed the sale of Ahlsell by Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion euros to rival CVC.

Nordic Capital, one of Europe's most active private equity players, has been on its own acquisition spree in recent months.

In March it bought Bladt Industries, a supplier to the offshore wind energy sector, and Norwegian discount retailer Europris.

Nordic private equity firm Altor was due to put its outdoor clothing brand Helly Hansen up for sale last month, people familiar with the matter have said.

The sale is expected to generate bids from retailers, although private equity firms could also be interested. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Will Waterman)