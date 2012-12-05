METALS--Copper slips on profit taking; supply woes persist
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
Dec 5 * U.S. judge refuses to dismiss antitrust lawsuit challenging how major league
baseball, national hockey league games are broadcast -- court ruling * U.S. district judge shira scheindlin allows subscribers' case against mlb,
nhl, various teams, regional sports networks, Comcast Corp Directv
to proceed
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 21 Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units