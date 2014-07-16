* Scheme approved on July 2 despite significant opposition
* Ashley rules out further bonus proposal until 2019
* Analysts speculate firm may now pay dividend to reward
Ashley
* Shares up 0.8 pct
By Neil Maidment and James Davey
LONDON, July 16 Sports Direct's founder
Mike Ashley has quit the sportswear retailer's controversial new
200 million pounds ($343 million) bonus share scheme just two
weeks after it unexpectedly drew the backing of independent
shareholders.
The British company said on Wednesday that after talks with
the board's remuneration committee, executive deputy chairman
Ashley had informed the board he did not wish to be awarded any
shares under the 2015 scheme.
Sports Direct's non-executive chairman Keith Hellawell
blamed "recent unhelpful speculation" surrounding the size of
Ashley's potential payout for his withdrawal from the scheme.
The Sports Direct board has been wrestling for years over
how to reward Ashley, the driving force behind the company's
rise to dominance of the UK sportswear market. Ashley, who also
owns English Premier League soccer club Newcastle United, owns
58 percent of Sports Direct but receives no salary or bonus.
The retailer has not paid a dividend since floating in 2007.
However, analysts speculated that Ashley's move to shun the
bonus could prompt a re-think.
The board proposed a 2015 bonus scheme that would have
awarded Ashley a multimillion-pound payout, but it attracted
fierce criticism from shareholder groups and corporate
lobbyists, unhappy that a major investor could receive a bonus,
even if he was an executive.
British business lobby group the Institute of Directors
(IoD) criticised the plan as "excessively generous" and said it
was suggestive of "weak underlying governance at the company."
The bonus scheme, however, got the go-ahead at the fourth
time of asking on July 2 when 60.4 percent of independent
investors voted to back a plan which would pay out up to about
200 million pounds to Ashley, as well as an undisclosed number
of Sports Direct directors and other employees, if earnings more
than double over the next five years.
Sports Direct refused to say what slice of the payout would
have been awarded to Ashley. However, some shareholders, irked
at the scheme's approval, were planning to vote against the
re-election of Hellawell and other board members at the
company's annual general meeting in September, according to
media reports.
DIVIDEND PAYOUT?
Ashley, whose Sports Direct empire has grown from one shop
in southeast England in 1982 to around 400 stores in Britain
with more in Europe, said that he did not expect any other bonus
plan to be put before investors while the existing one runs
until 2019.
Hellawell said Ashley remained fully committed to achieving
the scheme's related earnings' targets.
"Regarding the allocation of shares, Mike's focus is on
ensuring that the scheme aligns all employees to achieve the
company's objectives," he said, adding "he is determined to
ensure that there is the maximum number of shares available for
the eligible employees."
The chairman also stressed the success of previous
company-wide schemes.
Part of Sport Direct's rise to prominence has been down to
its fleet-footed acquisition strategy and with its sights now
turning to an enlarged European footprint its management has
said it would continue to refrain from paying dividends while it
saw opportunities to grow.
However, independent retail analyst Nick Bubb said that
stance could soften now that Ashley has ruled out bonus
payments.
"I wouldn't be amazed to see a final dividend (in Sports
Direct's full-year results on Thursday) and I would certainly
expect a commitment to future payments, even with acquisitions,"
he said, noting a 10 pence dividend would provide Ashley with
well over 30 million pounds.
Shares in Sports Direct, which entered the FTSE 100 Index in
September, were up 0.8 percent at 710 pence at 1039 GMT, valuing
the business at just over 4.2 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.5838 British pounds)
