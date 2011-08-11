(Adds detail)

LONDON, Aug 11 Sports Direct , Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, has agreed to buy a portfolio of 32 properties from its founder and deputy chairman Mike Ashley, for 86.8 million pounds ($140 million).

The company, which primarily trades from leasehold properties, flagged its intention to look into buying Ashley's properties in July as it believes owning portfolios on a freehold or long leasehold basis to be advantageous to the business.

Shareholder approval will be needed for the deal to go ahead, Sports Direct said, adding that the directors had excluded controlling shareholder Mike Ashley, who owns 71 percent of the business, from the decision making process involving the properties due to regulatory rules.

The 86.8 million pound price tag was described as "fair and reasonable" by the independent directors, which they said was based on an independent valuation.

Owning the property freeholds or contracting stores on a long leasehold basis will help Sports Direct save on rental costs which can rise when the leases come up for renewal, said the directors.

The company, which trades from 394 stores in the UK excluding Northern Ireland, has spent around 100 million pounds since 2007 buying 16 freeholds in the UK.

Shares in Sports Direct, which Mike Ashley established in 1982, rose after news of the property deal was announced.

They traded up 2.1 percent to 205.5 pence at 1307 GMT, paring earlier losses of around 1.3 percent just before news of the deal. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)