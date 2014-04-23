LONDON, April 23 British retailer Sports Direct
hit out at shareholders on Wednesday for failing to back
a lucrative bonus share scheme proposed for its founder Mike
Ashley, as it posted a rise in fourth-quarter sales.
Earlier this month, Britain's biggest sporting goods chain
was forced to pull its latest proposal to award founder and
majority shareholder Mike Ashley a bonus share scheme worth some
73 million pounds ($123 million) after failing to gain enough
investor support.
"The board was extremely disappointed to withdraw the
resolution regarding a proposed share scheme award to Mike
Ashley," Sports Direct chief executive Dave Forsey said in a
statement.
"The most disappointing aspect was where large shareholders
gave their support only to then vote differently. This outcome
is likely to lead to further uncertainty in the future."
The group, which has over 600 sports stores in Europe,
including 400 in the UK, said on Wednesday total sales rose 10.3
percent to 360 million pounds ($606 million) in the nine weeks
to March 30, with core sports retail sales up 11 percent.
Sales in its smaller fashion arm, which trades under store
names including USC and Cruise, rose 0.7 percent.
The rejection of the bonus scheme sparked an eventful few
weeks for Sports Direct, as shortly afterwards Ashley, who
receives no salary or other bonus from Sports Direct, announced
he had cut his stake in the retailer by 4 percent to 57.7
percent, causing a wobble in the firm's share price.
At the same time, the group also surprised investors by
snapping up an 11 percent stake in Britain's House of Fraser
while the department store was finalising a tie-up with China's
Sanpower Group.
Sports Direct, whose raft of cut price label and own-brand
offerings have proved popular with British shoppers, said it was
very confident of at least meeting its full-year core earnings
target of 310 million pounds before staff bonus charges.
Shares in the firm, which now aims to include Ashley in a
share scheme for all eligible staff and management, closed on
Tuesday at 830 pence, up 89 percent on a year ago, valuing the
business at almost 5 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.5944 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Mark Potter)