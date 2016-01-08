LONDON Jan 8 Sports Direct, Britain's
biggest sportswear retailer, warned on full year profit on
Friday, saying that since it updated the market early last month
trading conditions had deteriorated and it had also been hurt by
unseasonal weather.
It said it was no longer confident of meeting its adjusted
core earnings target of 420 million pounds ($613.70 million) for
the 2015-16 year, reducing guidance to 380-420 million pounds.
Shares in the firm, majority owned by its billionaire
founder Mike Ashley, were down 3.2 percent at 496 pence at 11.55
GMT.
The stock has fallen a quarter over the last month.
Sports Direct has been under fire from media, investors and
politicians over its working practices and the interim results
published on Dec. 10 also disappointed.
($1 = 0.6844 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)