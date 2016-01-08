LONDON Jan 8 Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, warned on full year profit on Friday, saying that since it updated the market early last month trading conditions had deteriorated and it had also been hurt by unseasonal weather.

It said it was no longer confident of meeting its adjusted core earnings target of 420 million pounds ($613.70 million) for the 2015-16 year, reducing guidance to 380-420 million pounds.

Shares in the firm, majority owned by its billionaire founder Mike Ashley, were down 3.2 percent at 496 pence at 11.55 GMT.

The stock has fallen a quarter over the last month.

Sports Direct has been under fire from media, investors and politicians over its working practices and the interim results published on Dec. 10 also disappointed. ($1 = 0.6844 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)