(Adds detail, updates shares)
LONDON Jan 8 Sports Direct, Britain's
biggest sportswear retailer, warned on Friday annual profit
could be up to 40 million pounds ($58 million) lower than
guidance issued less than a month ago, hammering its shares.
Shares in the firm, majority owned by billionaire founder
Mike Ashley, fell up to 17 percent after it said it was no
longer confident of meeting its adjusted core earnings target of
420 million pounds ($614 million) for the 2015-16 fiscal year.
It said that since it published interim results on Dec. 10
it had seen a deterioration of trading conditions and a
continuation of unseasonal weather over the key Christmas
period.
Anticipating similar trading conditions between now and the
end of its financial year at the end of April, it guided to core
earnings of 380-420 million pounds.
The stock, which has now fallen 34 percent over the last
month, was down 70.7 pence at 441.6 pence at 1335 GMT, valuing
the business at 2.64 billion pounds.
Sports Direct has been under fire from media, investors and
politicians over its working practices and its December update
also disappointed.
Earlier this week, clothing retailers Next and Marks
& Spencer also said their Christmas sales had been
dented by unusually mild weather.
"Updates by fashion peers have confirmed the ongoing
pressure in demand in recent weeks, both in the UK and in
Europe. The lack of snow in the Alps certainly represents an
added challenge for some European operations," said analysts at
Jefferies.
($1 = 0.6863 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sarah Young and Mark
Potter)