BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON Feb 19 Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, Sports Direct, posted a 14.6 percent rise in profit in its Christmas quarter and said it was confident of hitting its full-year target.
The group, with over 600 sports stores in Europe, including 400 in the UK, said on Wednesday gross profit for the 13 weeks to Jan 26, its fiscal third quarter, rose to 280.7 million pounds ($469 million), up from 244.8 million in the period a year before.
Total sales rose 11.2 percent to 655.4 million pounds, including a 6.9 percent rise in its core sports retail division. Sales in its fashion arm, which has around 160 stores under names including USC, Cruise and Flannels, rose 52.5 percent.
The firm said it was now very confident of at least achieving its target of underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 310 million pounds for 2013-14, before a charge for bonus share schemes.
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier.
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7