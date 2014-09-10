LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct posted a 12 percent rise in first
quarter sales as some stronger weeks of trade were tempered by
the absence of a World Cup boost following England's poor
showing.
The group, which has 418 sports stores in Britain and 270
elsewhere in Europe, as well as a raft of brands and fashion
chains, said on Wednesday group sales in the 13 weeks to July 27
rose to 711.2 million pounds from 634 million a year ago.
Group gross profit increased 11.8 percent to 301.2 million
pounds, the firm said, in line with its expectations.
Sales at its core sports retail arm rose 16.3 percent in the
period but fell at its fashion and brand divisions by 8.8 and
7.1 percent respectively.
It said it continued to target full-year underlying core
earnings before share scheme costs of 360 million pounds.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)