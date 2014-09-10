LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct posted a 12 percent rise in first quarter sales as some stronger weeks of trade were tempered by the absence of a World Cup boost following England's poor showing.

The group, which has 418 sports stores in Britain and 270 elsewhere in Europe, as well as a raft of brands and fashion chains, said on Wednesday group sales in the 13 weeks to July 27 rose to 711.2 million pounds from 634 million a year ago.

Group gross profit increased 11.8 percent to 301.2 million pounds, the firm said, in line with its expectations.

Sales at its core sports retail arm rose 16.3 percent in the period but fell at its fashion and brand divisions by 8.8 and 7.1 percent respectively.

It said it continued to target full-year underlying core earnings before share scheme costs of 360 million pounds. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)