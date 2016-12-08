UPDATE 2-Sky plans loyalty scheme to tackle customer retention as soccer costs hit profit
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
LONDON Dec 8 Sports Direct reported a 57 percent slump in first-half profit, capping a calamitous period in which it has come under fire for the treatment of workers and was left badly exposed by the fall in the value of the pound after the Brexit vote.
The British sports retailer said on Thursday that underlying profit before tax fell to 71.6 million pounds in the 26 weeks to Oct 23. Group revenue increased by 4.2 percent on a currency neutral basis.
Chief executive and founder Mike Ashley said the last six months had "been tough for our people and performance". (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
BERLIN, Jan 26 Britain's exit from the European Union will have a limited impact on German insurers as only 3.8 percent of their capital investments, or 29 billion euros ($31 billion), are in Britain, trade body GDV said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday: