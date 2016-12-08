LONDON Dec 8 Sports Direct reported a 57 percent slump in first-half profit, capping a calamitous period in which it has come under fire for the treatment of workers and was left badly exposed by the fall in the value of the pound after the Brexit vote.

The British sports retailer said on Thursday that underlying profit before tax fell to 71.6 million pounds in the 26 weeks to Oct 23. Group revenue increased by 4.2 percent on a currency neutral basis.

Chief executive and founder Mike Ashley said the last six months had "been tough for our people and performance". (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)